TradeAssistant Pro

📊 TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion

TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions.

🚀 Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display

Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across markets without switching charts.

✅ Alert System

Receive alerts for key price levels, trading signals, or unusual activity. Never miss a market move.

✅ Clean, Responsive UI

Professional-grade interface with clear fonts, drag-and-drop panels, dark/light theme support, and minimal chart clutter.

🧠 Perfect For:

Prop firm traders managing risk precisely.

Scalpers looking for rapid execution.

Swing traders managing multiple pairs with ease.

Beginners who need visual support and structured tools.

⚙️ Compatibility:

Works on any symbol (Forex, indices, crypto, metals, etc.)

Supports netting and hedging accounts

Timeframes: All

Platforms: MetaTrader 5

📦 What You Get:

Lifetime access to TRADE ASSISTANT PRO

Free updates and performance improvements

24/7 Support after purchase

📌 Note:

This product is a manual trading utility and not an automated strategy. It enhances your trading control and decision-making but does not place trades autonomously.

💡 Take control of your trades – download TRADE ASSISTANT PRO today and upgrade your trading experience!



