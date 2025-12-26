Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description

Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage)

Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation.

This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups.

Its goal is not to trade all the time, but to prioritize entry quality, technical structure, and long-term survival.

Operating Mode (IMPORTANT)

👉 This version operates EXCLUSIVELY with BUY positions.

The EA does not open SELL trades in this version.

A dedicated SELL version is under development and may be released in the future as a separate product or update, following the same risk-control philosophy.

This decision was made to:

Keep the strategy clear, objective, and specialized

Reduce operational risk

Avoid logic conflicts during Gold market trends

Operating Timeframe (MANDATORY)

👉 Gold Flow Trader Plus was developed to operate exclusively on the M3 (3-minute) timeframe.

The EA must be used only on M3 charts

Use on other timeframes is not supported

Results obtained outside M3 do not reflect the system’s real behavior

All entry logic, filters, blocks, trailing stop, and Stop Loss were calibrated specifically for M3, considering Gold’s microstructure and volatility on this interval.

98% of the inputs were locked to protect the client from risk. Any parameter change may reduce the EA’s efficiency.

Mandatory Leverage

👉 This Expert Advisor was designed to operate with 1:1000 leverage.

The logic for:

Lot sizing

Margin usage

Internal protections

was developed exclusively with 1:1000 leverage in mind.

Using lower leverage (e.g., 1:500, 1:200, or 1:100) may:

Reduce the maximum allowed lot size

Cause order rejections due to insufficient margin

Change the EA’s operational behavior

✔ For correct operation as designed, 1:1000 leverage is mandatory.

Trading Logic

Gold Flow Trader Plus uses a robust set of technical filters, including:

Uptrend confirmation

Market flow filters

Dynamic volatility analysis

Smart blocks under adverse conditions

The system avoids trading automatically when it detects:

Excessive spread

Inadequate volatility

Sideways or unstable markets

Unfavorable trends on higher timeframes

Each new entry occurs only when ALL technical filters and protection rules are met simultaneously.

Position Management

The EA can hold more than one BUY position simultaneously, as long as each new trade fully meets the system criteria.

Gold Flow Trader Plus does NOT use:

Grid

Martingale

Loss recovery

Aggressive stacking

Each trade:

Is opened independently

Has its own individual Stop Loss

Respects a minimum delay between entries

May be automatically blocked in case of high floating loss or a losing streak

This approach allows the system to benefit from uptrends in a controlled way without compromising risk management.

Key Features

Trades exclusively XAUUSD (Gold)

BUY-only strategy (in this version)

Mandatory timeframe: M3

Logic based on trend, flow, and volatility

Allows multiple BUY positions in a controlled way

Dynamic Stop Loss and trailing based on a percentage of Gold price

Advanced filters to avoid poor market conditions

Internal Protection Mechanisms

Progressive trailing stop

New-entry block due to floating loss

Cooldown after losing streaks

Daily protection

Control Your Lot Size (Capital Protection)

Gold Flow Trader Plus was developed with a real focus on keeping the user’s account safe.

We recommend testing and simulating what starting balance/lot size makes sense for your situation, without exposing yourself disproportionately.

Risk Management (Transparent)

Even with all protections:

Losses can occur

Drawdowns are part of trading

Past results do not guarantee future results

Gold Flow Trader Plus does not promise profits and does not eliminate risk.

It is intended for traders who value control, consistency, and longevity — not unrealistic promises.

Recommended Use

Use conservative lot sizes.

Trade with:

A reliable broker

Stable spreads

M3 timeframe (mandatory)

1:1000 leverage (mandatory)

Final Notice

Gold Flow Trader Plus is a technical, disciplined, and conservative system, focused exclusively on BUY operations in this version.

It does not aim to “win every trade” and does not use risky shortcuts.

Its purpose is to trade with method, control risk, and protect capital — even under adverse scenarios.

In the sample images, two tests are shown: one more aggressive and one more conservative. Only do what is appropriate for your own situation