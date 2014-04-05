Smart OrderBlocks

Smart OrderBlocks Indicator for MetaTrader 5

🧠 A Differentiated Vision and a Bit of Price Action!

Smart OrderBlocks is an advanced indicator that reveals market structure from a unique perspective through intelligent supply and demand zone detection.

🔍 Key Features

OrderBlocks Detection

  • Internal OrderBlocks: Capture micro-level market dynamics
  • Swing OrderBlocks: Identify macro market momentum trends

Advanced Volatility Intelligence

  • Volatility detection using:
    • Adaptive Average True Range (ATR)
    • Innovative Cumulative Mean Volatility Analysis
  • Dynamic adjustment of block sensitivity with precision

Comprehensive Customization

Fully configurable parameters include:

  • Multi-timeframe support
  • Adaptive ZigZag depth and sensitivity
  • Flexible block sizing and visibility
  • Intelligent volatility multiplier
  • Personalized color schemes

🚀 Technological Breakthrough

  • Smart Mitigation Tracking: Automatically monitor order block invalidation zones
  • Adaptive Pivot Point Analysis: Identify critical market reversal points with precision
  • Optimized Performance: Efficient algorithm with minimal computational overhead

💡 Trading Empowerment

Perfect for traders seeking:

  • Advanced trend identification
  • Precise support and resistance mapping
  • Refined entry and exit confirmations
  • Market structure insights across multiple timeframes

📊 Smart Visualization

  • Intuitive color-coded blocks
  • Clear representations of bullish and bearish order blocks
  • Fully customizable display and extension

Pro Tip: Combine with robust risk management and complementary confirmation signals.



Рекомендуем также
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Индикатор отображает: т
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Индикаторы
Matrix Currency – инструмент анализа с мульти-таймфреймом Matrix Currency – это продвинутый индикатор для анализа силы валют на рынке Форекс, разработанный для эффективного мониторинга и поддержки торговых стратегий. Основные функции Мульти-таймфрейм анализ : Мониторинг нескольких временных интервалов (от M1 до MN1) с обновлением в реальном времени. Результаты представлены в интуитивно понятной матрице. Система уведомлений : Настраиваемые уведомления, включая всплывающие окна, email и мобильные
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator Unlock the Market's True Momentum and Trade with Confidence Are you tired of lagging indicators and noisy charts that lead to false signals? The Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator is a sophisticated, professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to give you a clear and decisive edge. By cutting through market noise, it identifies the powerful beginnings of new trends, helping you enter trades with higher precision and avoid choppy, unpredictable conditions. For
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Currency RSI Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Currency RSI Scalper MT5  - это профессиональный индикатор на базе известного индикатора Relative Strength Index (RSI). Этот продукт представляет из себя осциллятор с динамическими уровнями перекупленности и перепроданности, у стандартного RSI эти уровни статические и никогда не изменяются. Это позволяет Currency RSI Scalper адаптироваться под постоянно меняющийся рынок. При появлении сигнала на покупку или продажу на графике рисуется стрелка и появляется алерт, что позволяет своевременно открыт
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Индикаторы
Интегрированный сканер-панель – ваш командный центр на рынке (v2.0) Краткое описание: Хватит тратить время на ручное переключение десятков графиков.   Интегрированный сканер-панель   — это мощный мультисимвольный, мультитаймфреймовый сканер, который следит за каждым выбранным вами инструментом с одной панели.   После серьезной архитектурной переработки версия 2.0 стала быстрее, стабильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо.   Получайте мгновенные визуальные оповещения о ценовых паттернах, дивергенциях и т
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Multi ZigZag
Jose Freitas Alves Neto
Индикаторы
# Indicador MultiZigZag Pro para MetaTrader 5 O MultiZigZag Pro é um poderoso indicador técnico para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 que identifica, de forma inteligente e flexível, os principais pontos de inflexão e tendências nos gráficos de preços. ## Características principais: - Algoritmo avançado que filtra ruídos e movimentos irrelevantes do mercado  - Múltiplos timeframes para análise de tendências de curto a longo prazo - Parâmetros de profundidade e desvio personalizáveis para adaptação a
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ4  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, значит
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 4 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
ATR Scanner Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Индикаторы
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Индикаторы
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Получайте уведомления о каждом изменении цвета свечей Heiken Ashi (HA). Индикатор будет показывать прошедшие и новые сигналы каждый раз при изменении цвета свечей HA. ( Примечание : этот инструмент основан на коде индикатора Heiken Ashi, разработанного MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Особенности Сигналы срабатывают при закрытии последнего бара/открытии нового бара; Можно включить любые виды предупреждений: диалоговое окно, сообщение по электронной почте, SMS-уведомления для смартфонов и планшетов, з
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ структуры рынка и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает сделки и не управляет ордерами: это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующую информацию : Структура рынка : ключевые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробои структуры : Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Cha
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Другие продукты этого автора
SuperTrendAshi
Fillipe Dos Santos
5 (2)
Индикаторы
SuperTrendAshi Description SuperTrendAshi is an advanced and optimized version of the SuperTrend indicator that incorporates Heikin Ashi calculation to provide smoother and more reliable signals. This unique combination results in an indicator that reduces false signals and identifies trends with greater precision. Key Features Combines the strength of SuperTrend with Heikin Ashi smoothing More stable signals with less noise Intuitive color system (Aqua for uptrend, Magenta for downtrend) Custo
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
SuperTrendAshi EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Эксперты
SuperTrendAshi EA - Automated Trading System A versatile Expert Advisor based on the SuperTrend indicator adapted for Heikin Ashi candles Key Features: Automated trading system combining SuperTrend precision with Heikin Ashi smoothing Flexible operation with multiple trading modes Advanced risk management with dynamic Trailing Stop Intuitive interface with customizable parameters Detailed Features: Operation Modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Mode: Operates with defined targets Signal-Only Mode: F
Moving Regression Bandss
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
MovingRegressionBands - Polynomial Regression Indicator with Adaptive Bands Description MovingRegressionBands is an advanced technical indicator that combines polynomial regression with adaptive bands to identify market trends and reversal points. Using sophisticated mathematical calculations, the indicator provides a more precise view of price movements through a higher-order regression model. Key Features Configurable polynomial regression order for greater accuracy Adaptive bands based on mod
FREE
Weis Waves Wyckoff
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
through this indicator you can make  analysis and also can to distinguish possible weakness or continuous strength  on  price, it is an indicator initially developed by David Weis. This version is for the meta trader 5 platform. The Weis Waves indicator is based on volume and is aligned with the price, being able to find not only possible strenght and weakness, but also possible divergences between price and volume, bringing an interesting analysis between both.
Weis Waves Result
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
The result as the name explain, displays the result of a swing. Sometimes weis waves show a big effort, but a little result... The weis waves result is a better revelation about the volume, if united with weis waves. it is a volume indicator, but it is different from a conventional volume indicator, this indicator came from the wyckoff method, if you use the result you will have a different view of the market, regardless of which asset is operating.
DashMarketProfile
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
this indicator is essential when it's necessary to identify  trade locations on  chart. You can initially get an idea of ​​the candlestick's direction with other graphical tools and then identify the best regions with the DMP. The Dash Market Profile is a statistical indicator, that mean it is an indicator that is based on mathematical calculations, identifying the best regions and observing the candles of the best regions to trade. The financial market is not as easy as it seems, it is necessar
Anchored Vwap With Arrows
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any ti
CandleVolume
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
CandleVolume is an indicator that colors bars according to increasing or decreasing volume. You can use it to identify strategic regions of the chart and complete an analysis. White means low volume, yellow means medium volume and red means climax volume. It is a recommended indicator if you like to interpret market contexts and understand how market cycles work.
BetterVolumeTick
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
BetterVolumeTick it is a volume indicator. It marks the volume regions where there was a great aggression, also shows the volume intensity. Yellow means low volume, normal activity. Orange means activity with a pretty amount of volume. Red means ultra high volume. This indicator combined with the price chart will give you another view of the market context.
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Эксперты
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Smart Order Blocks EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Эксперты
Smart Order Blocks EA - Automated Trading with OrderBlocks Description The Smart Order Blocks EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to identify, visualize, and automatically trade based on Order Block formations - a powerful concept used by many traders. This tool is quite comprehensive, capable of detecting market opportunities with precision and executing strategies autonomously. What are Order Blocks? Order Blocks are specific areas on the chart that represent zones of support and resista
FootPrintChart
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Footprint Chart - Professional Volume Profile Analysis Institutional-grade volume analysis now available on MetaTrader 5! The Footprint Chart is a professional indicator that revolutionizes your market analysis by revealing the true battle between buyers and sellers at each price level. Unlike traditional volume indicators, Footprint shows WHERE volume was traded within each candle, allowing you to identify accumulation zones, distribution patterns, and points of control with surgical precisi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв