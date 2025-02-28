Smart OrderBlocks

Smart OrderBlocks Indicator for MetaTrader 5

🧠 A Differentiated Vision and a Bit of Price Action!

Smart OrderBlocks is an advanced indicator that reveals market structure from a unique perspective through intelligent supply and demand zone detection.

🔍 Key Features

OrderBlocks Detection

  • Internal OrderBlocks: Capture micro-level market dynamics
  • Swing OrderBlocks: Identify macro market momentum trends

Advanced Volatility Intelligence

  • Volatility detection using:
    • Adaptive Average True Range (ATR)
    • Innovative Cumulative Mean Volatility Analysis
  • Dynamic adjustment of block sensitivity with precision

Comprehensive Customization

Fully configurable parameters include:

  • Multi-timeframe support
  • Adaptive ZigZag depth and sensitivity
  • Flexible block sizing and visibility
  • Intelligent volatility multiplier
  • Personalized color schemes

🚀 Technological Breakthrough

  • Smart Mitigation Tracking: Automatically monitor order block invalidation zones
  • Adaptive Pivot Point Analysis: Identify critical market reversal points with precision
  • Optimized Performance: Efficient algorithm with minimal computational overhead

💡 Trading Empowerment

Perfect for traders seeking:

  • Advanced trend identification
  • Precise support and resistance mapping
  • Refined entry and exit confirmations
  • Market structure insights across multiple timeframes

📊 Smart Visualization

  • Intuitive color-coded blocks
  • Clear representations of bullish and bearish order blocks
  • Fully customizable display and extension

Pro Tip: Combine with robust risk management and complementary confirmation signals.



