Smart OrderBlocks
- インディケータ
- Fillipe Dos Santos
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Smart OrderBlocks Indicator for MetaTrader 5
🧠 A Differentiated Vision and a Bit of Price Action!
Smart OrderBlocks is an advanced indicator that reveals market structure from a unique perspective through intelligent supply and demand zone detection.
🔍 Key Features
OrderBlocks Detection
- Internal OrderBlocks: Capture micro-level market dynamics
- Swing OrderBlocks: Identify macro market momentum trends
Advanced Volatility Intelligence
- Volatility detection using:
- Adaptive Average True Range (ATR)
- Innovative Cumulative Mean Volatility Analysis
- Dynamic adjustment of block sensitivity with precision
Comprehensive Customization
Fully configurable parameters include:
- Multi-timeframe support
- Adaptive ZigZag depth and sensitivity
- Flexible block sizing and visibility
- Intelligent volatility multiplier
- Personalized color schemes
🚀 Technological Breakthrough
- Smart Mitigation Tracking: Automatically monitor order block invalidation zones
- Adaptive Pivot Point Analysis: Identify critical market reversal points with precision
- Optimized Performance: Efficient algorithm with minimal computational overhead
💡 Trading Empowerment
Perfect for traders seeking:
- Advanced trend identification
- Precise support and resistance mapping
- Refined entry and exit confirmations
- Market structure insights across multiple timeframes
📊 Smart Visualization
- Intuitive color-coded blocks
- Clear representations of bullish and bearish order blocks
- Fully customizable display and extension
Pro Tip: Combine with robust risk management and complementary confirmation signals.