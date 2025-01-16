The Gold Breaker MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios.

Live signal(Aggressive Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284062

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Set files:

MT4 version

Key Features:

  • Combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy for structured trade execution.
  • Uses trendlines to identify market trends and support/resistance levels to monitor potential breakouts.

Why Choose The Gold Breaker?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Each trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.
    • The EA visually plots trendlines and support/resistance levels directly on the chart, providing clear insights into its trading logic.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined market conditions.

    • The default parameters are optimized for gold trading, but you can customize and optimize them for other symbols to suit your strategy.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lot for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

Risk Warning

Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.

I’d love to hear your thoughts and experiences with this EA. Any feedback will be greatly appreciated! Take your trading to the next level today!














Recensioni 1
Richirich1k
631
Richirich1k 2025.03.11 15:21 
 

I like this EA! It gains reliable and sustainable profits without major drawdown! Test Demo before purchasing and you will be surprised positively!

Mon Scalper MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 afte
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Tom Scalper MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (2)
Experts
Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor Overview: Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544 Pricing Launch Price : $199 In
Divergence Scanner Pro
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Utilità
Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI , MACD , and Stochastic . With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market. Key Features: Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RS
FREE
The Gold Breaker
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
Richirich1k
631
Richirich1k 2025.03.11 15:21 
 

I like this EA! It gains reliable and sustainable profits without major drawdown! Test Demo before purchasing and you will be surprised positively!

Xuan Bach Nguyen
1143
Risposta dello sviluppatore Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.03.11 15:24
I'm very happy that you trust my EA! If you need any assistance, feel free to reach out—I'm always here to help
