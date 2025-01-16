The Gold Breaker MT5

5

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Live signal(Aggressive Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284062

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Set files:

MT4 version

Key Features:

  • Combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy for structured trade execution.
  • Uses trendlines to identify market trends and support/resistance levels to monitor potential breakouts.

Why Choose The Gold Breaker?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Each trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.
    • The EA visually plots trendlines and support/resistance levels directly on the chart, providing clear insights into its trading logic.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined market conditions.

    • The default parameters are optimized for gold trading, but you can customize and optimize them for other symbols to suit your strategy.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lot for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

Risk Warning

Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.

I’d love to hear your thoughts and experiences with this EA. Any feedback will be greatly appreciated! Take your trading to the next level today!














Filtrer:
Richirich1k
631
Richirich1k 2025.03.11 15:21 
 

I like this EA! It gains reliable and sustainable profits without major drawdown! Test Demo before purchasing and you will be surprised positively!

Xuan Bach Nguyen
1143
Réponse du développeur Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.03.11 15:24
I'm very happy that you trust my EA! If you need any assistance, feel free to reach out—I'm always here to help
Répondre à l'avis