WBS: Webster Financial Corporation
61.20 USD 0.53 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WBS para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.66 e o mais alto foi 61.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Webster Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
60.66 61.37
Faixa anual
39.46 63.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.67
- Open
- 60.69
- Bid
- 61.20
- Ask
- 61.50
- Low
- 60.66
- High
- 61.37
- Volume
- 119
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.39%
- Mudança anual
- 32.84%
