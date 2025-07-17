クォートセクション
通貨 / WBS
株に戻る

WBS: Webster Financial Corporation

62.34 USD 1.67 (2.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WBSの今日の為替レートは、2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.66の安値と62.40の高値で取引されました。

Webster Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WBS News

1日のレンジ
60.66 62.40
1年のレンジ
39.46 63.99
以前の終値
60.67
始値
60.69
買値
62.34
買値
62.64
安値
60.66
高値
62.40
出来高
1.789 K
1日の変化
2.75%
1ヶ月の変化
1.83%
6ヶ月の変化
21.62%
1年の変化
35.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K