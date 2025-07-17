通貨 / WBS
WBS: Webster Financial Corporation
62.34 USD 1.67 (2.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WBSの今日の為替レートは、2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.66の安値と62.40の高値で取引されました。
Webster Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WBS News
1日のレンジ
60.66 62.40
1年のレンジ
39.46 63.99
- 以前の終値
- 60.67
- 始値
- 60.69
- 買値
- 62.34
- 買値
- 62.64
- 安値
- 60.66
- 高値
- 62.40
- 出来高
- 1.789 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.62%
- 1年の変化
- 35.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K