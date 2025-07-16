货币 / WBS
WBS: Webster Financial Corporation
60.38 USD 0.91 (1.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WBS汇率已更改1.53%。当日，交易品种以低点59.53和高点60.45进行交易。
关注Webster Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WBS新闻
- Dime Community Bancshares扩大商业贷款团队
- Here's Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Here's Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Strong Value Stock
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- All You Need to Know About Webster Financial (WBS) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- BankUnited's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Non-Interest Income
- Ametros appoints new chief revenue officer and VP of strategic partnerships
- Webster Financial announces chief accounting officer transition
- Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Webster Financial Grows HSA Deposits
- Webster Financial price target raised to $72 from $70 at Jefferies
- Webster Financial Tops Q2 Earnings on Higher Fee Income, Stock Gains
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Microsoft To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Amphenol (NYSE:APH)
- Citi raises Webster Financial stock price target to $71 on credit trends
- Earnings call transcript: Webster Financial beats Q2 2025 EPS forecasts
- Webster Financial (WBS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Webster Financial (WBS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Webster Financial beats Q2 expectations, shares rise
- Webster Financial Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.52 as asset quality improves
- Webster Financial earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Netflix, Interactive Brokers, Travelers set to report Thursday
日范围
59.53 60.45
年范围
39.46 63.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 59.47
- 开盘价
- 59.95
- 卖价
- 60.38
- 买价
- 60.68
- 最低价
- 59.53
- 最高价
- 60.45
- 交易量
- 316
- 日变化
- 1.53%
- 月变化
- -1.37%
- 6个月变化
- 17.79%
- 年变化
- 31.06%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值