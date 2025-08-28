Moedas / TRV
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc
275.06 USD 3.05 (1.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRV para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 272.13 e o mais alto foi 276.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Travelers Companies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
272.13 276.79
Faixa anual
224.62 280.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 272.01
- Open
- 272.13
- Bid
- 275.06
- Ask
- 275.36
- Low
- 272.13
- High
- 276.79
- Volume
- 1.145 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.71%
- Mudança anual
- 18.20%
