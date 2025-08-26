Devises / TRV
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc
276.94 USD 1.03 (0.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TRV a changé de -0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 275.32 et à un maximum de 278.70.
Suivez la dynamique The Travelers Companies Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
275.32 278.70
Range Annuel
224.62 280.69
- Clôture Précédente
- 277.97
- Ouverture
- 278.70
- Bid
- 276.94
- Ask
- 277.24
- Plus Bas
- 275.32
- Plus Haut
- 278.70
- Volume
- 1.634 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.42%
- Changement Annuel
- 19.01%
20 septembre, samedi