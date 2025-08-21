Currencies / TRV
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc
272.00 USD 4.25 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRV exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.00 and at a high of 273.22.
Follow The Travelers Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TRV News
Daily Range
272.00 273.22
Year Range
224.62 280.69
- Previous Close
- 276.25
- Open
- 272.74
- Bid
- 272.00
- Ask
- 272.30
- Low
- 272.00
- High
- 273.22
- Volume
- 268
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.55%
- Year Change
- 16.88%
