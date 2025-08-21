QuotesSections
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc

272.00 USD 4.25 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TRV exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.00 and at a high of 273.22.

Follow The Travelers Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
272.00 273.22
Year Range
224.62 280.69
Previous Close
276.25
Open
272.74
Bid
272.00
Ask
272.30
Low
272.00
High
273.22
Volume
268
Daily Change
-1.54%
Month Change
0.17%
6 Months Change
2.55%
Year Change
16.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%