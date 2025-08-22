通貨 / TRV
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc
277.97 USD 2.91 (1.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRVの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり272.50の安値と278.87の高値で取引されました。
The Travelers Companies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TRV News
1日のレンジ
272.50 278.87
1年のレンジ
224.62 280.69
- 以前の終値
- 275.06
- 始値
- 273.78
- 買値
- 277.97
- 買値
- 278.27
- 安値
- 272.50
- 高値
- 278.87
- 出来高
- 1.890 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.80%
- 1年の変化
- 19.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K