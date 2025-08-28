Valute / TRV
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc
276.94 USD 1.03 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRV ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 275.32 e ad un massimo di 278.70.
Segui le dinamiche di The Travelers Companies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
275.32 278.70
Intervallo Annuale
224.62 280.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 277.97
- Apertura
- 278.70
- Bid
- 276.94
- Ask
- 277.24
- Minimo
- 275.32
- Massimo
- 278.70
- Volume
- 1.634 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.01%
20 settembre, sabato