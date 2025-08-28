QuotazioniSezioni
TRV: The Travelers Companies Inc

276.94 USD 1.03 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRV ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 275.32 e ad un massimo di 278.70.

Segui le dinamiche di The Travelers Companies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
275.32 278.70
Intervallo Annuale
224.62 280.69
Chiusura Precedente
277.97
Apertura
278.70
Bid
276.94
Ask
277.24
Minimo
275.32
Massimo
278.70
Volume
1.634 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
4.42%
Variazione Annuale
19.01%
