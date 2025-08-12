Moedas / TMDX
TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc
118.01 USD 1.80 (1.50%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TMDX para hoje mudou para -1.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 114.90 e o mais alto foi 120.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TransMedics Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
114.90 120.49
Faixa anual
55.00 156.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 119.81
- Open
- 119.40
- Bid
- 118.01
- Ask
- 118.31
- Low
- 114.90
- High
- 120.49
- Volume
- 987
- Mudança diária
- -1.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.42%
- Mudança anual
- -23.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh