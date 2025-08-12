FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / TMDX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc

122.29 USD 1.19 (0.98%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TMDX fiyatı bugün 0.98% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 120.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 125.55 aralığında işlem gördü.

TransMedics Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMDX haberleri

Günlük aralık
120.67 125.55
Yıllık aralık
55.00 156.00
Önceki kapanış
121.10
Açılış
121.53
Satış
122.29
Alış
122.59
Düşük
120.67
Yüksek
125.55
Hacim
1.906 K
Günlük değişim
0.98%
Aylık değişim
9.19%
6 aylık değişim
82.82%
Yıllık değişim
-21.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar