TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc
122.29 USD 1.19 (0.98%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TMDX 환율이 오늘 0.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 120.67이고 고가는 125.55이었습니다.
TransMedics Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
120.67 125.55
년간 변동
55.00 156.00
- 이전 종가
- 121.10
- 시가
- 121.53
- Bid
- 122.29
- Ask
- 122.59
- 저가
- 120.67
- 고가
- 125.55
- 볼륨
- 1.906 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.98%
- 월 변동
- 9.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 82.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.02%
