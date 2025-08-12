Währungen / TMDX
TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc
121.10 USD 1.29 (1.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMDX hat sich für heute um 1.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 114.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 122.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TransMedics Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMDX News
Tagesspanne
114.90 122.05
Jahresspanne
55.00 156.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 119.81
- Eröffnung
- 119.40
- Bid
- 121.10
- Ask
- 121.40
- Tief
- 114.90
- Hoch
- 122.05
- Volumen
- 2.246 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 81.04%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K