KurseKategorien
Währungen / TMDX
Zurück zum Aktien

TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc

121.10 USD 1.29 (1.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TMDX hat sich für heute um 1.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 114.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 122.05 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TransMedics Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMDX News

Tagesspanne
114.90 122.05
Jahresspanne
55.00 156.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
119.81
Eröffnung
119.40
Bid
121.10
Ask
121.40
Tief
114.90
Hoch
122.05
Volumen
2.246 K
Tagesänderung
1.08%
Monatsänderung
8.12%
6-Monatsänderung
81.04%
Jahresänderung
-21.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K