TMDX: TransMedics Group Inc

122.29 USD 1.19 (0.98%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TMDX ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.67 e ad un massimo di 125.55.

Segui le dinamiche di TransMedics Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
120.67 125.55
Intervallo Annuale
55.00 156.00
Chiusura Precedente
121.10
Apertura
121.53
Bid
122.29
Ask
122.59
Minimo
120.67
Massimo
125.55
Volume
1.906 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.98%
Variazione Mensile
9.19%
Variazione Semestrale
82.82%
Variazione Annuale
-21.02%
20 settembre, sabato