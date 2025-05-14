Moedas / PGNY
PGNY: Progyny Inc
22.20 USD 0.57 (2.64%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PGNY para hoje mudou para 2.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.49 e o mais alto foi 22.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Progyny Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
21.49 22.34
Faixa anual
13.39 26.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.63
- Open
- 21.63
- Bid
- 22.20
- Ask
- 22.50
- Low
- 21.49
- High
- 22.34
- Volume
- 806
- Mudança diária
- 2.64%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.98%
- Mudança anual
- 31.44%
