PGNY: Progyny Inc

21.62 USD 0.90 (4.00%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PGNY a changé de -4.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 21.56 et à un maximum de 22.46.

Suivez la dynamique Progyny Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
21.56 22.46
Range Annuel
13.39 26.57
Clôture Précédente
22.52
Ouverture
22.46
Bid
21.62
Ask
21.92
Plus Bas
21.56
Plus Haut
22.46
Volume
2.140 K
Changement quotidien
-4.00%
Changement Mensuel
-7.92%
Changement à 6 Mois
-3.57%
Changement Annuel
28.00%
