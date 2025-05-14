통화 / PGNY
PGNY: Progyny Inc
21.62 USD 0.90 (4.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PGNY 환율이 오늘 -4.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.56이고 고가는 22.46이었습니다.
Progyny Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
21.56 22.46
년간 변동
13.39 26.57
- 이전 종가
- 22.52
- 시가
- 22.46
- Bid
- 21.62
- Ask
- 21.92
- 저가
- 21.56
- 고가
- 22.46
- 볼륨
- 2.140 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.00%
- 월 변동
- -7.92%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.00%
20 9월, 토요일