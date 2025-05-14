通貨 / PGNY
PGNY: Progyny Inc
22.52 USD 0.89 (4.11%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PGNYの今日の為替レートは、4.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.49の安値と22.73の高値で取引されました。
Progyny Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
21.49 22.73
1年のレンジ
13.39 26.57
- 以前の終値
- 21.63
- 始値
- 21.63
- 買値
- 22.52
- 買値
- 22.82
- 安値
- 21.49
- 高値
- 22.73
- 出来高
- 3.358 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.45%
- 1年の変化
- 33.33%
