PGNY: Progyny Inc

22.52 USD 0.89 (4.11%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PGNYの今日の為替レートは、4.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.49の安値と22.73の高値で取引されました。

Progyny Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.49 22.73
1年のレンジ
13.39 26.57
以前の終値
21.63
始値
21.63
買値
22.52
買値
22.82
安値
21.49
高値
22.73
出来高
3.358 K
1日の変化
4.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.09%
6ヶ月の変化
0.45%
1年の変化
33.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K