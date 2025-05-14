Valute / PGNY
PGNY: Progyny Inc
21.62 USD 0.90 (4.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PGNY ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.56 e ad un massimo di 22.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Progyny Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.56 22.46
Intervallo Annuale
13.39 26.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.52
- Apertura
- 22.46
- Bid
- 21.62
- Ask
- 21.92
- Minimo
- 21.56
- Massimo
- 22.46
- Volume
- 2.140 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.00%
20 settembre, sabato