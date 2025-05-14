QuotazioniSezioni
PGNY: Progyny Inc

21.62 USD 0.90 (4.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PGNY ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.56 e ad un massimo di 22.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Progyny Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.56 22.46
Intervallo Annuale
13.39 26.57
Chiusura Precedente
22.52
Apertura
22.46
Bid
21.62
Ask
21.92
Minimo
21.56
Massimo
22.46
Volume
2.140 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.00%
Variazione Mensile
-7.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.57%
Variazione Annuale
28.00%
20 settembre, sabato