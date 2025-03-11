Moedas / MINT
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund
100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MINT para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.57 e o mais alto foi 100.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
100.57 100.58
Faixa anual
100.04 100.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.54
- Open
- 100.57
- Bid
- 100.57
- Ask
- 100.87
- Low
- 100.57
- High
- 100.58
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.32%
- Mudança anual
- 0.31%
21 setembro, domingo