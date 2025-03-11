QuotesSections
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund

100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MINT exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.57 and at a high of 100.58.

Follow PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
100.57 100.58
Year Range
100.04 100.77
Previous Close
100.54
Open
100.57
Bid
100.57
Ask
100.87
Low
100.57
High
100.58
Volume
1.054 K
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
0.32%
Year Change
0.31%
21 September, Sunday