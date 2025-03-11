Currencies / MINT
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund
100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MINT exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.57 and at a high of 100.58.
Follow PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
100.57 100.58
Year Range
100.04 100.77
- Previous Close
- 100.54
- Open
- 100.57
- Bid
- 100.57
- Ask
- 100.87
- Low
- 100.57
- High
- 100.58
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.32%
- Year Change
- 0.31%
21 September, Sunday