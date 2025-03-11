QuotazioniSezioni
MINT
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund

100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MINT ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.57 e ad un massimo di 100.58.

Segui le dinamiche di PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
100.57 100.58
Intervallo Annuale
100.04 100.77
Chiusura Precedente
100.54
Apertura
100.57
Bid
100.57
Ask
100.87
Minimo
100.57
Massimo
100.58
Volume
1.054 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.03%
Variazione Mensile
0.23%
Variazione Semestrale
0.32%
Variazione Annuale
0.31%
