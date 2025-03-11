CotationsSections
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund

100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MINT a changé de 0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 100.57 et à un maximum de 100.58.

Suivez la dynamique PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
100.57 100.58
Range Annuel
100.04 100.77
Clôture Précédente
100.54
Ouverture
100.57
Bid
100.57
Ask
100.87
Plus Bas
100.57
Plus Haut
100.58
Volume
1.054 K
Changement quotidien
0.03%
Changement Mensuel
0.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.32%
Changement Annuel
0.31%
