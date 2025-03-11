Devises / MINT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund
100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MINT a changé de 0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 100.57 et à un maximum de 100.58.
Suivez la dynamique PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MINT Nouvelles
- Top 100 Stocks to Buy: Can This Fast-Moving Small Cap Hold a Candle to CBRE?
- VNLA: Short-Term Bond ETF Beating Its Benchmark (NYSEARCA:VNLA)
- BUXX: 5% Yield Focused On Short-Term Securitized Debt
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
- Cash Is King: Money-Market ETFs in Focus
- VUSB: A Top Choice For Your Emergency Fund (BATS:VUSB)
- TUSI ETF: ABS Focused Cash Parking Vehicle (BATS:TUSI)
- A Safe Place To Land: How And Where To Park Cash (Especially In Retirement)
- VCSH: Short-Dated Bonds May Remain In Favor With The Return Of Inflation (NASDAQ:VCSH)
- MINT Can Provide Investors With Appealing Yields And Liquidity (NYSEARCA:MINT)
- The US Is Done with Pennies. What the Change Means for Your Wallet
- ICSH: A Love Letter To Cash (BATS:ICSH)
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- PIMCO ETFs declares quarterly dividends for multiple funds
- UYLD: Attractive Yield Enhancer (NASDAQ:UYLD)
- VRIG: A Bit Disappointing (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:VRIG)
- TBUX ETF: Continues To Be A Buy In A Liquidity Constrained World (NYSEARCA:TBUX)
- GBIL: A Recession-Resilient ETF
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- YEAR: Short-Dated Funds Set To Deliver (NYSEARCA:YEAR)
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
- The Importance Of Temporal Diversification
Range quotidien
100.57 100.58
Range Annuel
100.04 100.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 100.54
- Ouverture
- 100.57
- Bid
- 100.57
- Ask
- 100.87
- Plus Bas
- 100.57
- Plus Haut
- 100.58
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.32%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.31%
21 septembre, dimanche