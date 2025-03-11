クォートセクション
通貨 / MINT
株に戻る

MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund

100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MINTの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.57の安値と100.58の高値で取引されました。

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MINT News

1日のレンジ
100.57 100.58
1年のレンジ
100.04 100.77
以前の終値
100.54
始値
100.57
買値
100.57
買値
100.87
安値
100.57
高値
100.58
出来高
1.054 K
1日の変化
0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
0.23%
6ヶ月の変化
0.32%
1年の変化
0.31%
21 9月, 日曜日