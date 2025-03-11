通貨 / MINT
MINT: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund
100.57 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MINTの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.57の安値と100.58の高値で取引されました。
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MINT News
1日のレンジ
100.57 100.58
1年のレンジ
100.04 100.77
- 以前の終値
- 100.54
- 始値
- 100.57
- 買値
- 100.57
- 買値
- 100.87
- 安値
- 100.57
- 高値
- 100.58
- 出来高
- 1.054 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.32%
- 1年の変化
- 0.31%
21 9月, 日曜日