LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd
31.87 USD 0.16 (0.50%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LPG para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.80 e o mais alto foi 32.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dorian LPG Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPG Notícias
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorian LPG, Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Euroseas
- 3 Stocks to Bet on From the Prospering Shipping Industry
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Dorian LPG stock with Buy rating
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 61% gain in Dorian LPG
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- DorianG (LPG) Q1 Revenue Drops 26%
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Dorian LPG Ltd earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Dorian LPG (LPG): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- Dorian Stock: Rating Downgrade Because Of Tariffs, And Lower EPS Than Expected (NYSE:LPG)
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Dorian LPG: Dividend Increase On The Horizon – Rating Upgrade (NYSE:LPG)
- Earnings call transcript: Dorian LPG Q1 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Dorian LPG Q4 FY25 slides reveal 90% profit decline amid growing LPG volumes
Faixa diária
31.80 32.18
Faixa anual
16.66 37.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.03
- Open
- 32.18
- Bid
- 31.87
- Ask
- 32.17
- Low
- 31.80
- High
- 32.18
- Volume
- 156
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.91%
- Mudança anual
- -6.84%
