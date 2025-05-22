Währungen / LPG
LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd
32.29 USD 0.26 (0.81%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LPG hat sich für heute um 0.81% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dorian LPG Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPG News
Tagesspanne
31.80 32.48
Jahresspanne
16.66 37.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.03
- Eröffnung
- 32.18
- Bid
- 32.29
- Ask
- 32.59
- Tief
- 31.80
- Hoch
- 32.48
- Volumen
- 657
- Tagesänderung
- 0.81%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 44.80%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.61%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K