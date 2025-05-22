FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LPG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd

31.85 USD 0.44 (1.36%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LPG fiyatı bugün -1.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.95 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dorian LPG Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LPG haberleri

Günlük aralık
31.40 31.95
Yıllık aralık
16.66 37.16
Önceki kapanış
32.29
Açılış
31.95
Satış
31.85
Alış
32.15
Düşük
31.40
Yüksek
31.95
Hacim
522
Günlük değişim
-1.36%
Aylık değişim
0.92%
6 aylık değişim
42.83%
Yıllık değişim
-6.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar