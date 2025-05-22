Dövizler / LPG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd
31.85 USD 0.44 (1.36%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LPG fiyatı bugün -1.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dorian LPG Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPG haberleri
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorian LPG, Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Euroseas
- 3 Stocks to Bet on From the Prospering Shipping Industry
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Dorian LPG stock with Buy rating
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 61% gain in Dorian LPG
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- DorianG (LPG) Q1 Revenue Drops 26%
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Dorian LPG Ltd earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Dorian LPG (LPG): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- Dorian Stock: Rating Downgrade Because Of Tariffs, And Lower EPS Than Expected (NYSE:LPG)
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Dorian LPG: Dividend Increase On The Horizon – Rating Upgrade (NYSE:LPG)
- Earnings call transcript: Dorian LPG Q1 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Dorian LPG Q4 FY25 slides reveal 90% profit decline amid growing LPG volumes
Günlük aralık
31.40 31.95
Yıllık aralık
16.66 37.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.29
- Açılış
- 31.95
- Satış
- 31.85
- Alış
- 32.15
- Düşük
- 31.40
- Yüksek
- 31.95
- Hacim
- 522
- Günlük değişim
- -1.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 42.83%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar