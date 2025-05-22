통화 / LPG
LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd
31.85 USD 0.44 (1.36%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LPG 환율이 오늘 -1.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.40이고 고가는 31.95이었습니다.
Dorian LPG Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.40 31.95
년간 변동
16.66 37.16
- 이전 종가
- 32.29
- 시가
- 31.95
- Bid
- 31.85
- Ask
- 32.15
- 저가
- 31.40
- 고가
- 31.95
- 볼륨
- 522
- 일일 변동
- -1.36%
- 월 변동
- 0.92%
- 6개월 변동
- 42.83%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.90%
