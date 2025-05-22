Currencies / LPG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd
32.47 USD 0.22 (0.67%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LPG exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.12 and at a high of 32.60.
Follow Dorian LPG Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPG News
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorian LPG, Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Euroseas
- 3 Stocks to Bet on From the Prospering Shipping Industry
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Dorian LPG stock with Buy rating
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 61% gain in Dorian LPG
- Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- DorianG (LPG) Q1 Revenue Drops 26%
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Dorian LPG Ltd earnings missed by $0.46, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Dorian LPG (LPG): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
- Dorian Stock: Rating Downgrade Because Of Tariffs, And Lower EPS Than Expected (NYSE:LPG)
- Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Dorian LPG: Dividend Increase On The Horizon – Rating Upgrade (NYSE:LPG)
- Earnings call transcript: Dorian LPG Q1 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Dorian LPG Q4 FY25 slides reveal 90% profit decline amid growing LPG volumes
- Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
32.12 32.60
Year Range
16.66 37.16
- Previous Close
- 32.69
- Open
- 32.42
- Bid
- 32.47
- Ask
- 32.77
- Low
- 32.12
- High
- 32.60
- Volume
- 627
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.61%
- Year Change
- -5.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%