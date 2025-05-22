CotationsSections
LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd

31.85 USD 0.44 (1.36%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LPG a changé de -1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.40 et à un maximum de 31.95.

Suivez la dynamique Dorian LPG Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
31.40 31.95
Range Annuel
16.66 37.16
Clôture Précédente
32.29
Ouverture
31.95
Bid
31.85
Ask
32.15
Plus Bas
31.40
Plus Haut
31.95
Volume
522
Changement quotidien
-1.36%
Changement Mensuel
0.92%
Changement à 6 Mois
42.83%
Changement Annuel
-6.90%
20 septembre, samedi