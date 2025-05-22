QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LPG
Tornare a Azioni

LPG: Dorian LPG Ltd

31.85 USD 0.44 (1.36%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LPG ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.40 e ad un massimo di 31.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Dorian LPG Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LPG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.40 31.95
Intervallo Annuale
16.66 37.16
Chiusura Precedente
32.29
Apertura
31.95
Bid
31.85
Ask
32.15
Minimo
31.40
Massimo
31.95
Volume
522
Variazione giornaliera
-1.36%
Variazione Mensile
0.92%
Variazione Semestrale
42.83%
Variazione Annuale
-6.90%
20 settembre, sabato