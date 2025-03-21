Moedas / LE
LE: Lands' End Inc
16.01 USD 0.57 (3.69%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LE para hoje mudou para 3.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.51 e o mais alto foi 16.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lands' End Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.51 16.12
Faixa anual
7.65 19.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.44
- Open
- 15.61
- Bid
- 16.01
- Ask
- 16.31
- Low
- 15.51
- High
- 16.12
- Volume
- 445
- Mudança diária
- 3.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.99%
- Mudança anual
- -7.19%
