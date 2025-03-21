Valute / LE
LE: Lands' End Inc
15.43 USD 0.34 (2.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LE ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.38 e ad un massimo di 15.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Lands' End Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.38 15.79
Intervallo Annuale
7.65 19.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.77
- Apertura
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.43
- Ask
- 15.73
- Minimo
- 15.38
- Massimo
- 15.79
- Volume
- 751
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.55%
20 settembre, sabato