LE: Lands' End Inc
15.29 USD 0.18 (1.16%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LE exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.21 and at a high of 15.69.
Follow Lands' End Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
15.21 15.69
Year Range
7.65 19.88
- Previous Close
- 15.47
- Open
- 15.46
- Bid
- 15.29
- Ask
- 15.59
- Low
- 15.21
- High
- 15.69
- Volume
- 1.110 K
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- 8.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.02%
- Year Change
- -11.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%