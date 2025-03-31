통화 / LE
LE: Lands' End Inc
15.43 USD 0.34 (2.16%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LE 환율이 오늘 -2.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.38이고 고가는 15.79이었습니다.
Lands' End Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
15.38 15.79
년간 변동
7.65 19.88
- 이전 종가
- 15.77
- 시가
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.43
- Ask
- 15.73
- 저가
- 15.38
- 고가
- 15.79
- 볼륨
- 751
- 일일 변동
- -2.16%
- 월 변동
- 9.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 49.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.55%
