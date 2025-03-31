Moedas / IGT
IGT: International Game Technology
16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IGT para hoje mudou para 3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.66 e o mais alto foi 17.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas International Game Technology. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.66 17.04
Faixa anual
13.81 23.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.81
- Open
- 15.79
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Low
- 15.66
- High
- 17.04
- Volume
- 6.338 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.40%
- Mudança anual
- -30.40%
