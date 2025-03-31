CotationsSections
IGT
International Game Technology

16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IGT a changé de 3.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.66 et à un maximum de 17.04.

Suivez la dynamique International Game Technology. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
15.66 17.04
Range Annuel
13.81 23.44
Clôture Précédente
15.81
Ouverture
15.79
Bid
16.30
Ask
16.60
Plus Bas
15.66
Plus Haut
17.04
Volume
6.338 K
Changement quotidien
3.10%
Changement Mensuel
3.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.40%
Changement Annuel
-30.40%
