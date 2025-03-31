Devises / IGT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IGT: International Game Technology
16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IGT a changé de 3.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.66 et à un maximum de 17.04.
Suivez la dynamique International Game Technology. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGT Nouvelles
- IGT expands PlaySports platform to Mexico and Latin America
- Apollo Global Management stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Apollo Global Management appoints Kristiane Kinahan as chief accounting officer
- International Game Tech stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating
- Apollo: Modest Upside Amidst Complex Acquisition Of Everi And IGT Assets (NYSE:APO)
- International Game Technology announces leadership changes at controlling shareholder
- Global Cash Access Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 14.24 USD
- Atlantic Lottery signs 8-year deal with IGT for video lottery system
- Brightstar Lottery’s VP of Global Lottery Marketing, Michelle Carney to be Inducted into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame
- Golden Entertainment: Buybacks, Dividends, Deleveraging = Happy Shareholders (NASDAQ:GDEN)
- International Game Technology: Top-line Growth Is Disappointing (IGT)
- Evri stock hits 52-week high at 14.2 USD
- IGT PlaySports Continues Partnership with Boyd Gaming in Nevada via New Three-Year Technology Agreement
- IGT Levels Up Player Experience at US Casinos with Launch of RISE55 Cabinet
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.15 amid robust gains
- Stifel reaffirms Buy rating on International Game Tech stock
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.13 amid robust growth
- Stifel cuts IGT stock price target to $20, maintains Buy rating
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.11 amid robust growth
- IGT-Led Consortium Will Be Proposed to Be Awarded the Italy Lotto License Through November 2034
- International Game Misses Q1 Earnings: What's Next? - Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT)
- IGT reports Q1 earnings miss, lowers full-year outlook
- Light & Wonder Stock: Bargain At First Glance, But Above Peers (NYSE:LNW)
- DoubleDown Interactive: A Cash Cow Trading For A Bargain (NASDAQ:DDI)
Range quotidien
15.66 17.04
Range Annuel
13.81 23.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.81
- Ouverture
- 15.79
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Plus Bas
- 15.66
- Plus Haut
- 17.04
- Volume
- 6.338 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.40%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.40%
20 septembre, samedi