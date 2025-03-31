QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IGT
IGT: International Game Technology

16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IGT ha avuto una variazione del 3.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.66 e ad un massimo di 17.04.

Segui le dinamiche di International Game Technology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

IGT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.66 17.04
Intervallo Annuale
13.81 23.44
Chiusura Precedente
15.81
Apertura
15.79
Bid
16.30
Ask
16.60
Minimo
15.66
Massimo
17.04
Volume
6.338 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.10%
Variazione Mensile
3.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.40%
Variazione Annuale
-30.40%
20 settembre, sabato