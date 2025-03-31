Valute / IGT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IGT: International Game Technology
16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IGT ha avuto una variazione del 3.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.66 e ad un massimo di 17.04.
Segui le dinamiche di International Game Technology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGT News
- IGT expands PlaySports platform to Mexico and Latin America
- Apollo Global Management stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Apollo Global Management appoints Kristiane Kinahan as chief accounting officer
- International Game Tech stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating
- Apollo: Modest Upside Amidst Complex Acquisition Of Everi And IGT Assets (NYSE:APO)
- International Game Technology announces leadership changes at controlling shareholder
- Global Cash Access Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 14.24 USD
- Atlantic Lottery signs 8-year deal with IGT for video lottery system
- Brightstar Lottery’s VP of Global Lottery Marketing, Michelle Carney to be Inducted into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame
- Golden Entertainment: Buybacks, Dividends, Deleveraging = Happy Shareholders (NASDAQ:GDEN)
- International Game Technology: Top-line Growth Is Disappointing (IGT)
- Evri stock hits 52-week high at 14.2 USD
- IGT PlaySports Continues Partnership with Boyd Gaming in Nevada via New Three-Year Technology Agreement
- IGT Levels Up Player Experience at US Casinos with Launch of RISE55 Cabinet
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.15 amid robust gains
- Stifel reaffirms Buy rating on International Game Tech stock
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.13 amid robust growth
- Stifel cuts IGT stock price target to $20, maintains Buy rating
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.11 amid robust growth
- IGT-Led Consortium Will Be Proposed to Be Awarded the Italy Lotto License Through November 2034
- International Game Misses Q1 Earnings: What's Next? - Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT)
- IGT reports Q1 earnings miss, lowers full-year outlook
- Light & Wonder Stock: Bargain At First Glance, But Above Peers (NYSE:LNW)
- DoubleDown Interactive: A Cash Cow Trading For A Bargain (NASDAQ:DDI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.66 17.04
Intervallo Annuale
13.81 23.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.81
- Apertura
- 15.79
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Minimo
- 15.66
- Massimo
- 17.04
- Volume
- 6.338 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.40%
20 settembre, sabato