货币 / IGT
IGT: International Game Technology
16.30 USD 0.49 (3.10%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IGT汇率已更改3.10%。当日，交易品种以低点15.66和高点17.04进行交易。
关注International Game Technology动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IGT新闻
- IGT expands PlaySports platform to Mexico and Latin America
- Apollo Global Management stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Apollo Global Management appoints Kristiane Kinahan as chief accounting officer
- International Game Tech stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating
- Apollo: Modest Upside Amidst Complex Acquisition Of Everi And IGT Assets (NYSE:APO)
- International Game Technology announces leadership changes at controlling shareholder
- Global Cash Access Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 14.24 USD
- Atlantic Lottery signs 8-year deal with IGT for video lottery system
- Brightstar Lottery’s VP of Global Lottery Marketing, Michelle Carney to be Inducted into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame
- Golden Entertainment: Buybacks, Dividends, Deleveraging = Happy Shareholders (NASDAQ:GDEN)
- International Game Technology: Top-line Growth Is Disappointing (IGT)
- Evri stock hits 52-week high at 14.2 USD
- IGT PlaySports Continues Partnership with Boyd Gaming in Nevada via New Three-Year Technology Agreement
- IGT Levels Up Player Experience at US Casinos with Launch of RISE55 Cabinet
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.15 amid robust gains
- Stifel reaffirms Buy rating on International Game Tech stock
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.13 amid robust growth
- Stifel cuts IGT stock price target to $20, maintains Buy rating
- EVRI stock hits 52-week high at $14.11 amid robust growth
- IGT-Led Consortium Will Be Proposed to Be Awarded the Italy Lotto License Through November 2034
- International Game Misses Q1 Earnings: What's Next? - Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT)
- IGT reports Q1 earnings miss, lowers full-year outlook
- Light & Wonder Stock: Bargain At First Glance, But Above Peers (NYSE:LNW)
- DoubleDown Interactive: A Cash Cow Trading For A Bargain (NASDAQ:DDI)
日范围
15.66 17.04
年范围
13.81 23.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.81
- 开盘价
- 15.79
- 卖价
- 16.30
- 买价
- 16.60
- 最低价
- 15.66
- 最高价
- 17.04
- 交易量
- 6.338 K
- 日变化
- 3.10%
- 月变化
- 3.23%
- 6个月变化
- -2.40%
- 年变化
- -30.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值