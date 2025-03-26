Moedas / IFRX
IFRX: InflaRx N.V
1.37 USD 0.19 (16.10%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IFRX para hoje mudou para 16.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.20 e o mais alto foi 1.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas InflaRx N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IFRX Notícias
- InflaRx recupera conformidade com a Nasdaq ao manter ações acima de US$ 1
- InflaRx regains Nasdaq compliance as shares maintain $1 minimum
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Inflarx stock with Buy rating
- InflaRx earnings missed by €0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- InflaRx receives nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement
- InflaRx stock rating cut, price target slashed to $2 by Raymond James
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%
- InflaRx Stock (IFRX) Plummets 55% on Clinical Failure - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; Macy's Lowers Earnings Forecast - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Guggenheim maintains $10 target on Inflarx despite study halt
- InflaRx Ends Lead Asset Development After Failed Study For Rare And Painful Skin Disease - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- InflaRx Announces Outcome of Interim Analysis for Vilobelimab Phase 3 Trial in Pyoderma Gangrenosum
- InflaRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)
- Carnival To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
Faixa diária
1.20 1.47
Faixa anual
0.71 2.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.18
- Open
- 1.20
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 1.127 K
- Mudança diária
- 16.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -18.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.01%
- Mudança anual
- -10.46%
