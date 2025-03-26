통화 / IFRX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IFRX: InflaRx N.V
1.34 USD 0.03 (2.19%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IFRX 환율이 오늘 -2.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.28이고 고가는 1.46이었습니다.
InflaRx N.V 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFRX News
- InflaRx, 주가 1달러 이상 유지하며 나스닥 규정 재준수
- InflaRx regains Nasdaq compliance as shares maintain $1 minimum
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Inflarx stock with Buy rating
- InflaRx earnings missed by €0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- InflaRx receives nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement
- InflaRx stock rating cut, price target slashed to $2 by Raymond James
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%
- InflaRx Stock (IFRX) Plummets 55% on Clinical Failure - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; Macy's Lowers Earnings Forecast - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Guggenheim maintains $10 target on Inflarx despite study halt
- InflaRx Ends Lead Asset Development After Failed Study For Rare And Painful Skin Disease - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- InflaRx Announces Outcome of Interim Analysis for Vilobelimab Phase 3 Trial in Pyoderma Gangrenosum
- InflaRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)
- Carnival To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
일일 변동 비율
1.28 1.46
년간 변동
0.71 2.82
- 이전 종가
- 1.37
- 시가
- 1.37
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- 저가
- 1.28
- 고가
- 1.46
- 볼륨
- 421
- 일일 변동
- -2.19%
- 월 변동
- -20.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.42%
20 9월, 토요일