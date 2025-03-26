Valute / IFRX
IFRX: InflaRx N.V
1.34 USD 0.03 (2.19%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IFRX ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.28 e ad un massimo di 1.46.
Segui le dinamiche di InflaRx N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.28 1.46
Intervallo Annuale
0.71 2.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.37
- Apertura
- 1.37
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Minimo
- 1.28
- Massimo
- 1.46
- Volume
- 421
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -20.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.42%
21 settembre, domenica