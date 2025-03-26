Currencies / IFRX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IFRX: InflaRx N.V
1.14 USD 0.09 (7.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IFRX exchange rate has changed by -7.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.09 and at a high of 1.29.
Follow InflaRx N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFRX News
- InflaRx regains Nasdaq compliance as shares maintain $1 minimum
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Inflarx stock with Buy rating
- InflaRx earnings missed by €0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- InflaRx receives nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement
- InflaRx stock rating cut, price target slashed to $2 by Raymond James
- InflaRx Stock (IFRX) Plummets 55% on Clinical Failure - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; Macy's Lowers Earnings Forecast - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Guggenheim maintains $10 target on Inflarx despite study halt
- InflaRx Ends Lead Asset Development After Failed Study For Rare And Painful Skin Disease - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- InflaRx Announces Outcome of Interim Analysis for Vilobelimab Phase 3 Trial in Pyoderma Gangrenosum
- InflaRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)
- Carnival To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
Daily Range
1.09 1.29
Year Range
0.71 2.82
- Previous Close
- 1.23
- Open
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Low
- 1.09
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 664
- Daily Change
- -7.32%
- Month Change
- -32.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.68%
- Year Change
- -25.49%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev