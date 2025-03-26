Divisas / IFRX
IFRX: InflaRx N.V
1.18 USD 0.04 (3.51%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IFRX de hoy ha cambiado un 3.51%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.22.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas InflaRx N.V. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IFRX News
- InflaRx recupera cumplimiento con Nasdaq al mantener precio un mínimo de $1
InflaRx recupera el cumplimiento con Nasdaq al mantener el un mínimo de 1 dólar
- InflaRx regains Nasdaq compliance as shares maintain $1 minimum
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Inflarx stock with Buy rating
- InflaRx earnings missed by €0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- InflaRx receives nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement
- InflaRx stock rating cut, price target slashed to $2 by Raymond James
- InflaRx Stock (IFRX) Plummets 55% on Clinical Failure - TipRanks.com
- Guggenheim maintains $10 target on Inflarx despite study halt
- InflaRx Ends Lead Asset Development After Failed Study For Rare And Painful Skin Disease - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
- InflaRx Announces Outcome of Interim Analysis for Vilobelimab Phase 3 Trial in Pyoderma Gangrenosum
- InflaRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday - InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)
Rango diario
1.12 1.22
Rango anual
0.71 2.82
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.14
- Open
- 1.15
- Bid
- 1.18
- Ask
- 1.48
- Low
- 1.12
- High
- 1.22
- Volumen
- 1.418 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.51%
- Cambio mensual
- -29.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.56%
- Cambio anual
- -22.88%
